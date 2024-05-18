Auburn running back injured in fatal parking lot shooting

SARASOTA, Fl. (WDHN) — Auburn running back Brian Battie is among those injured in a deadly parking lot shooting in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of 17th Street at 3:30 a.m.

Deputies said one person, identified as 24-year-old Tommie L. Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four additional victims, which includes Brian Battie, were taken to a local hospital to be treated. Their current conditions are unknown.

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Battie is a senior running back for the Tigers and transferred to Auburn from South Florida in 2023, where he had established himself as an All-American kick returner for the Bulls. At Auburn last season, Battie was fourth in the SEC in kickoff return average and accumulated over 200 yards on the ground as a running back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.