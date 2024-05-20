Auburn running back Brian Battie remains in hospital following weekend shooting

Auburn running back Brian Battie was injured in a shooting that took place in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida.

According to a report by The Montgomery Advertiser, the shooting occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning in Sarasota and that Battie was one of six people injured. Among those was Battie’s brother, Tommie, who died as a result of his injuries.

Brian Stultz of Auburn Rivals reported Sunday that Battie remained in the ICU and had the function of his hands. However, doctors have yet to discover how much brain functionality he will have going forward.

Battie joined Auburn’s roster during the 2023 season from the transfer portal following an impressive career at USF. Battie was used primarily as a kick returner for the Tigers last season, where he had 645 yards on 28 returns. As a running back, he rushed for 227 yards on 51 carries with a score as a third option behind Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston. Battie also caught seven passes for 52 yards.

Auburn Wire will continue to update the status of Battie’s condition as more information becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire