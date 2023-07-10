Auburn reveals SEC Media Days participants

The kickoff to “talking season” gets underway in Nashville next week, as SEC Media Days begins Monday at Grand Hyatt in Music City.

It is the first chance to listen to SEC head coaches, as well as top talent from the SEC’s member institutions, ahead of the 2023 season. You can expect the media to ask Hugh Freeze several interesting questions as he takes the podium for the first time as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Who will accompany him in Nashville? Auburn made the official announcement on Monday morning.

Player representatives from Auburn will include offensive lineman Kam Stutts, tight end Luke Deal, and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister. Those three players will have the chance to discuss the upcoming season with media members across the Southeast when Auburn takes the stage on Tuesday, July 17.

  • luke deal reeled in three passes for 34 yards last season at tight end for Auburn. He played 371 snaps in 12 games and allowed just three quarterback pressures.

  • Auburn’s next representative is Kam Stutts, who recorded the third-most snaps within the offensive line last season with 520. He allowed just two sacks and eight QB hurries.

  • Finally, Elijah McAllister will return to Nashville as Auburn’s third representative. In four seasons at Vanderbilt, McAllister recorded 65 tackles as an EDGE with 6.5 tackles for loss.

Here’s a look at the full SEC Media Days schedule:

Monday, July 17

LSU

HC Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo

Missouri

HC Eli Drinkwitz, DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson

Texas A&M

HC Jimbo Fisher, DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith

Tuesday,  July 18

Auburn

HC Hugh Freeze, OL Kam Stutts, TE Luke Deal, DL Elijah McAllister

Georgia

HC Kirby Smart, TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran

Mississippi State

HC Zach Arnett, DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo’Quayvious Marks, QB Will Rogers

Vanderbilt

HC Clark Lea, LB Ethan Barr, S Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard

Wednesday, July 19

Alabama

HC Nick Saban, OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner

Arkansas

HC Sam Pittman, DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Rocket Sanders

Florida

HC Billy Napier, OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall, WR Ricky Pearsall

Kentucky

HC Mark Stoops, OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB JJ Weaver

Thursday, July 20

Ole Miss

HC Lane Kiffin, DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince

South Carolina

HC Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler

Tennessee

HC Josh Heupel, QB Joe Milton, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren

