Auburn reveals SEC Media Days participants
The kickoff to “talking season” gets underway in Nashville next week, as SEC Media Days begins Monday at Grand Hyatt in Music City.
It is the first chance to listen to SEC head coaches, as well as top talent from the SEC’s member institutions, ahead of the 2023 season. You can expect the media to ask Hugh Freeze several interesting questions as he takes the podium for the first time as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.
Who will accompany him in Nashville? Auburn made the official announcement on Monday morning.
Player representatives from Auburn will include offensive lineman Kam Stutts, tight end Luke Deal, and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister. Those three players will have the chance to discuss the upcoming season with media members across the Southeast when Auburn takes the stage on Tuesday, July 17.
luke deal reeled in three passes for 34 yards last season at tight end for Auburn. He played 371 snaps in 12 games and allowed just three quarterback pressures.
Auburn’s next representative is Kam Stutts, who recorded the third-most snaps within the offensive line last season with 520. He allowed just two sacks and eight QB hurries.
Finally, Elijah McAllister will return to Nashville as Auburn’s third representative. In four seasons at Vanderbilt, McAllister recorded 65 tackles as an EDGE with 6.5 tackles for loss.
Here’s a look at the full SEC Media Days schedule:
Monday, July 17
HC Brian Kelly, QB Jayden Daniels, RB Josh Williams, DT Mekhi Wingo
HC Eli Drinkwitz, DB Kris Abrams-Draine, OL Javon Foster, DL Darius Robinson
HC Jimbo Fisher, DL Fadil Diggs, DL McKinnley Jackson, WR Ainias Smith
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn
HC Hugh Freeze, OL Kam Stutts, TE Luke Deal, DL Elijah McAllister
HC Kirby Smart, TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran
Mississippi State
HC Zach Arnett, DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo’Quayvious Marks, QB Will Rogers
Vanderbilt
HC Clark Lea, LB Ethan Barr, S Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard
Wednesday, July 19
HC Nick Saban, OL JC Latham, DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Dallas Turner
HC Sam Pittman, DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Rocket Sanders
HC Billy Napier, OL Kingsley Eguakun, DB Jason Marshall, WR Ricky Pearsall
HC Mark Stoops, OL Eli Cox, DL Octavious Oxendine, LB JJ Weaver
Thursday, July 20
HC Lane Kiffin, DE Cedric Johnson, RB Quinshon Judkins, CB Deantre Prince
HC Shane Beamer, DL Tonka Hemingway, P Kai Kroeger, QB Spencer Rattler
HC Josh Heupel, QB Joe Milton, DL Omari Thomas, TE Jacob Warren