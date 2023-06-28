Auburn reveals jersey numbers for freshman summer enrollees
Auburn put some finishing touches on its roster Tuesday with the announcement of the jersey numbers for the transfers and freshmen who enrolled during the summer.
Eleven freshmen enrolled over the summer and were officially added to the roster including running back Jeremiah Cobb, the highest-ranked offensive player from Hugh Freeze’s transitional class.
While Cobb has a chance to contribute immediately, quarterback Hank Brown and offensive tackle Tyler Johnson will likely need time to develop before they are ready to see the field.
They also got some much-needed reinforcements in the secondary with cornerbacks Colton Hood, JC Hart, Champ Anthony, and Tyler Scott, in addition to safeties Sylvester Smith, Terrance Love, and C.J. Johnson all making it to the Plains.
They also welcome defensive lineman Darron Reed Jr. who can play anywhere across the defensive line for the Tigers.
Two members of the 2023 recruiting class are still missing from the roster, freshman wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.
Here is a look at each number the freshmen summer enrollees will wear their first season at Auburn.
Number
Name
Position
15
Hank Brown
QB
18
Colton Hood
CB
19
Sylvester Smith
S
20
JC Hart
CB
23
Jeremiah Cobb
RB
24
Terrance Love
S
25
Champ Anthony
CB
27
Tyler Scott
CB
29
C.J. Johnson
S
45
Darron Reed Jr.
DL
79
Tyler Johnson
OL
