Auburn has reportedly reached out to former NC State quarterback Devin Leary

Auburn is in the market for several additions from the transfer portal. One of those positions that the Tigers are looking to boost is quarterback.

Since the transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5, Auburn has been connected with several transfer-minded quarterbacks including Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State.

There is now another name to watch for, former NC State quarterback Devin Leary.

In a recent episode of the 247Sports’ College Football Recruiting Show, 247sports’ Brian Dohn says that Auburn is one of six programs that have reached out to Leary to gauge interest in boosting their quarterback room.

“Notre Dame is involved, we’ll see what happens with them and (Texas transfer quarterback) Hudson Card, Auburn has reached out. UCLA, who’s looking for a quarterback. South Carolina has reached out because you want to see what happens with (Gamecocks starting quarterback) Spencer Rattler (and the 2023 NFL Draft). Kentucky has reached out, though I keep hearing (Wisconsin transfer quarterback) Graham Mertz with Kentucky. And Oregon has reached out.”

Auburn will look to build depth to its quarterback room following the departure of Zach Calzada to the transfer portal. T.J. Finley’s status is still unclear. If Finley were to leave, only Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner remain as scholarship quarterbacks from last season’s roster. Auburn currently has a quarterback committed for the 2023 cycle in Keyone Jenkins.

Leary will be a great option for a program that needs one season of experience in order to fully develop its depth at the quarterback position. Leary passed for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns during his four years in Raleigh. In 2021, Leary threw 35 touchdowns and 3,433 yards. His special season led him to earn the 2022 ACC Preseason Player of the Year award.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire