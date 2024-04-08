Auburn remains unranked in week 8 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Auburn Tigers remain unranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following a 2-2 week on the diamond. After starting the week 2-0 with a couple of impressive wins, head coach Butch Thompson’s squad fell apart, losing both weekend contests in 7-inning mercy rule fashion.

The two blowout losses came at the hands of No. 4 ranked Tennessee. After losing a back-and-forth series opener 9-5 on Friday, the Vols rallied to completely dismantle Auburn over the final two games in Plainsman Park.

The series loss was the Tigers fifth straight to open the SEC season. The streak could very well extend to a sixth straight series with surprise SEC contender No. 8 Kentucky heading to the Plains next weekend.

Auburn is now 18-13 on the season but just 2-10 in SEC play. The Tigers are also winless on the road, where they have dropped all six of their contests.

We’ll see if the Tigers can build some momentum off of Friday’s SEC win as they dip into the second half of the season.

