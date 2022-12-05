Auburn remains in top-15 of latest KenPom rankings

It was a quiet week for Auburn, as the Tigers only played once.

The five-day break away from competition did Auburn’s offense some good, as the Tigers shot 55% from the field and connected on 10 three-pointers in their convincing 93-66 win over Colgate last Friday at Neville Arena.

This week will feature another break between games, as Auburn students are set to take final exams. However, Auburn Basketball’s biggest test of the week will come Saturday, when the Tigers travel to Atlanta to meet Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena.

Memphis, led by NBA legend Penny Hardaway, has already earned wins over SEC programs in Ole Miss and Vanderbilt and is looking to grab their third this Saturday. According to Monday morning’s KenPom rankings, Auburn and Memphis are nearly identical when it comes to offensive efficiency, but Auburn holds the advantage defensively.

As we begin another week in College Basketball, here’s a look at Auburn’s rankings according to the basketball analytics site, KenPom.

Overall Ranking: No. 14

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn enters the week as the fifth-highest SEC team in the KenPom rankings, behind Alabama (No. 13), Arkansas (No. 11), Kentucky (No. 5), and Tennessee (No. 3).

Offensive Efficiency: No. 46

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

According to the latest KenPom, Auburn is projected to score 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 5

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn is one of the best defensive teams in the country according to KenPom, which projects Auburn to allow just 87.6 points per 100 opponent possessions. Auburn trails Tennessee, Houston, Texas, and Kentucky in this category. All four teams ahead of Auburn rank in the top five of the latest KenPom overall rankings.

Adjusted tempo: No. 140

The Montgomery Advertiser/ Jake Crandall

Auburn’s offense needs to find ways to make their possessions count, as they rank middle of the pack in tempo by averaging 68.5 possessions per game.

Story continues

Memphis overview

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis will be Auburn’s highest-rated opponent to date according to KenPom rankings. The Tigers enter the week as the No. 25 team in the country. Memphis ranks No. 51 in offensive efficiency (scoring 109.1 points per 100 possessions), No. 15 in defensive efficiency (allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions), and No. 185 in adjusted tempo (creating 67.7 offensive possessions per game). Memphis will play Little Rock on Tuesday, which will cause their efficiencies to change slightly ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire