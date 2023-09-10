Auburn remains outside of US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 following win over California

Week two of the college football season featured several incredible performances from around the country, which caused chaos within the major polls.

Colorado kicked off the day by using a second-half surge to defeat Nebraska at Folsom Field, which was the first home victory for head coach Deion Sanders. Miami stunned Texas A&M, and the Texas Longhorns departed Tuscaloosa with a 10-point win over Alabama to cap the day.

In the nightcap, Auburn used a late score to grab a 14-10 win over California. In a day filled with plenty of shakeups, was Auburn able to sneak into the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25?

Tiger fans will need to wait at least one more week to find their favorite program within the top 25, as they received just 23 votes ahead of week three’s action.

Here is a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire