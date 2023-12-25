Auburn remains outside of top 25 in week six’s Associated Press Poll

Auburn basketball has several items on its wishlist, one of those was a top-25 ranking.

Unfortunately, the voters of the latest Associated Press poll failed to receive the memo.

Heading into week six of the college basketball season, Auburn remains outside of the top-25 AP poll and stays in the “receiving votes” category for at least one more week.

The Tigers received 121 votes in this week’s poll, which is good enough for the No. 26 slot in this week’s rankings. Three SEC teams earned a place in the top 25 of this week’s poll. Tennessee is the frontrunner by checking in at No. 6 while Kentucky improves one place to No. 8. The Ole Miss Rebels, who enter the week at 12-0, check in at No. 24 in this week’s poll.

Auburn will compete in two final nonconference games before opening the SEC slate on Jan. 6 at Arkansas. The Tigers welcome Chattanooga to Neville Arena on Saturday for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire