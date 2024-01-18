Auburn remains No. 4 team in KenPom rankings following win at Vanderbilt

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers have made their 10-game win streak seem effortless.

The Tigers earned its 10th straight win, and its fourth win of the SEC slate, on Wednesday by defeating Vanderbilt in Nashville, 80-65. Auburn shot 46% from the field and connected on 81% of its free-throw attempts in the win. Vanderbilt was limited to 38% shooting and was out-rebounded, 39-30.

How did Auburn’s win over Vanderbilt affect its KenPom ranking? The Tigers failed to gain ground, but that is not a bad thing. Auburn remains the SEC’s top team in the latest KenPom update and continues to have a top-10 offense and defense.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the latest KenPom update following the win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Overall ranking: No. 4

Auburn remains the SEC’s top team in the KenPom after its 80-65 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Tennessee and Alabama join Auburn in the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 8 respectively. Auburn trails just Arizona, Purdue, and Houston for the No. 1 spot.

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 9

After the win over Vanderbilt, Auburn advances one spot in adjusted offensive efficiency from their win over Texas A&M last Saturday. The Tigers are projected to score 119.8 points per 100 possessions, which is third highest in the SEC behind Alabama (No. 1) and Kentucky (No. 4).

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 9

Like their offense, Auburn’s adjusted defensive efficiency also checks in at No. 9 following the win over Vanderbilt. KenPom suggests that Auburn allows 93.5 points per 100 opponent possessions. Tennessee, who ranks No. 2 in the latest update, is the only SEC team that ranks higher than Auburn in this category.

Adjusted tempo: No. 70

The Tigers’ defense has been spectacular at creating offensive opportunities. KenPom forecasts Auburn to gain 70.6 possessions per game according to the latest data. In the win over Vanderbilt, Auburn had 61 offensive possessions and scored on 36 of those.

Strength of schedule: No. 92

Auburn’s schedule is filled with solid defensive teams, which pushes their strength of schedule ranking into the top 100. Auburn’s opponents are projected to score 106.4 points per 100 possessions and allow 103.6 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss overview

Auburn hosts No. 22 Ole Miss on Saturday in what will be the start of a brutal three-game stretch that involves Ole Miss, Alabama, and Mississippi State. Here’s a look at where Ole Miss stands in the KenPom following its 89-80 loss to LSU on Wednesday.

Overall: No. 70

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 46 (114.5)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 124 (103.3)

Adjusted tempo: No. 230 (67.3)

Strength of schedule: No. 144

