Auburn remains in hunt for state’s top prospects

Two of Alabama’s top 2023 prospects have been frequent visitors to the Plains, despite the turmoil of Auburn’s head coaching situation.

James smith and Qua Russaw, who rank No. 1 and No. 5 respectively in 247Sports’ Alabama recruiting rankings, and teammates at Carver High School in Montgomery, have each taken in four football games at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, and have remained interested in the Tigers.

Most of that has been due to the efforts of Zac Ethridge. Ethridge has remained close with Smith and Russaw, and hopes to rebuild Auburn’s program with those two defensive line stars helping set the foundation.

Ethridge, along with new head coach Hugh Freeze, associate head coach Cadillac Williams, linebackers coach Christian Robinson, and new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett visited Madhouse Training in Montgomery on Friday, which is home where Russaw and Smith train with founder Tracy Varner.

Varner tells 247Sports that the visit went well, and likes the enjoyed meeting with Freeze for the first time.

“It was actually mine and Hugh’s first time ever talking. I was saying I don’t know how we missed each other when you were at Ole Miss, somehow we did,” Varner said. “Good dude, You know he knows ball. He has that old Southern charm, he can talk to anybody and he does that well. It was good. He was like we’re really going to go after these guys.”

Varner credits Ethridge for keeping Smith and Russaw in contention to sign with Auburn, and believes that Freeze has the chance to land them.

“Zac (Ethridge) did a great job with Qua and James and was one of the few coaches they talked to,” Varner said. “They don’t talk to a lot of coaches and Zac put y’all in good position to see what y’all can do in the next couple weeks.”

Freeze did not meet with Smith and Russaw during his visit to Montgomery, but the plan is for the duo to spend an entire day with Freeze within the next two weeks. Freeze also plans to spend time at each of their homes as well.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire