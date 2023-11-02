Auburn remains contender for four-star LB Bradley Shaw

As the calendar turns to November, four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw remains the state’s top uncommitted prospect from the 2024 recruiting class.

What chance does Auburn have at including him in their 2024 haul? On3’s Keegan Pope seems to think that Hugh Freeze and the Tigers are one of the top schools remaining in the hunt.

Shaw’s recruitment has been relatively quiet to this point. 247Sports has yet to drop a crystal ball prediction, and On3 only gives Alabama a 23.9% chance to land him according to their Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Outside of Auburn and Alabama, Pope lists Arkansas and Clemson as the other two teams in the running. Based on recent events, Auburn could find its way into the top landing spot for Shaw.

“Right now, Bradley Shaw is focused on his senior season. He thought he would make an early decision, but with the struggles at Arkansas, and Clemson not having the season expected, he is taking more time. Auburn is an in-state school to watch closely.”

Shaw is a four-star linebacker from Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. He is the No. 10 player from the state of Alabama according to On3’s industry ranking, and the nation’s No. 17 linebacker for the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire