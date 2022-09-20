Auburn releases 2023 football schedule

The Tigers have their opponents set for 2023.

Auburn, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference, revealed its 2023 schedule during an SEC Network special on Tuesday night. The reveal showcased exactly when and where Auburn would play its opponents. The Tigers will kick off the year with three non-conference opponents, much like this year, before beginning its SEC stretch in Week 4.

Auburn won’t wait as long to play a Power 5 opponent this time around, scheduling UMass in Week 1 before playing the PAC-12’s Cal in Week 2. A gimmie game with Samford will be the final tune-up for the Tigers before Week 4 sees them play Texas A&M, which starts a bit of a brutal stretch for the Tigers — Auburn will play Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State for its next four games.

What should be an easy one against Vanderbilt follows in Week 10 with an Arkansas showdown in Week 11 kicks off the next stretch, and Auburn will get a game to cool off against New Mexico State before playing the Iron Bowk against Alabama in Week 13 as it always does.

The Tigers will take its bye week in Week 6 of next year, and the mid-season bye should help them get properly rested for the games ahead.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire