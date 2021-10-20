Auburn Recruiting: Tre Donaldson returns from injury

For the first time this season, Tre Donaldson was able to play for FSU School and he played well on both sides of the ball. At quarterback, he completed 16-of-19 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. At safety, he recorded 10 tackles, forced two fumbles and caught an interception.

Here is how the rest of Auburn’s recruiting class did in their games.

Caden Story, DL

Thankful For This Life, I Really Prayed, Small City But I Got Big Dreams Of Getting Paid 💰…

1000% Committed 🖤 #ThisForYouBrudda #LLQ 💚 pic.twitter.com/VfvZs4w7TT — ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) August 1, 2021

Story had four tackles, including a tackle-for-loss and a sack in Lanett’s 71-8 win over Randolph County, per Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLiveOn3.

Story has 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks on the season.

Holden Geriner, QB

Geriner has an efficient game, completing 5-of-8 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in Benedictine’s 56-7 win over South Effingham. He also had an 18-yard rushing touchdown.

He has now completed 138-of-208 passes for 1,836 yards with 16 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Damari Alston, RB

Thanks to my O – Line ❤️ https://t.co/ozeczEmYxb — DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) October 15, 2021

Alston made the most of his limited touches in Woodward’s 42-0 win over Drew. Alston rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.

He has rushed for 1,008 yards and 17 touchdowns on 128 carries and 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Tre Donaldson, S

Donaldson had a game to remember in his first action of the season. He completed 16-of-19 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as FSU School beat Trinity 31-17. He also rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, made four tackles, forced two fumbles and caught an interception.

Omari Kelly, ATH

Kelly caught seven passes for 96 yards and one touchdown in Hewitt-Trussville’s 35-28 win over Gadsden City.

Kelly now has 64 receptions for 953 yards and seven touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.

Ja’Kobi Albert, ATH

Albert caught five passes for 54 yards and one touchdown in Fairfield’s 28-24 win over Ramsey. On defense he made 10 tackles and returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.

Albert now has 18 catches for 459 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, he has 25 tackles and four interceptions.

Eston Harris Jr., OT

Auburn High beat Smiths Station 52-21.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

Riley-Ducker caught three passes for 20 yards as Bellevue West beat Columbus 62-0.

He now has 14 receptions for 459 yards and four touchdowns.

Jay Fair, WR

Fair did not have a game last week.

He has 32 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns.

Drew Bobo, OT

Auburn High beat Smiths Station 52-21.

Powell Gordon, LB

Gordon had four tackles and four quarterback-pressures in Auburn High’s 52-21 win over Smiths Station, per Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLiveOn3.

He has 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and four sacks.

Caleb Wooden, S

Wooden returned a punt for a touchdown in Archer’s 64-0 win over Berkmar

Wooden has 31 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and a forced fumble on the season.

Alex McPherson, K

Fort Payne beat Pell City 58-14.

