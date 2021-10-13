Auburn Recruiting: Receivers have big games
Several of Auburn’s commits may have not played last week but the ones who did had huge games.
Omari Kelly, Micah Riley-Ducker and Jay Fair each had over 100 yards receiving and continued to show why Auburn has the foundation for a promising haul in receivers.
Here is how the rest of Auburn’s recruiting class did in their games.
Caden Story, DL
Story had six tackles and two sacks as Lanett beat Ranburne 59-0 per Keith Neibuhur of Auburn Undercover.
Story has 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks on the season.
Harold Geriner, QB
Geriner completed 18-of-24 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns in Benedictine’s 49-6 win over Jenkins.
He now has completed 133-of-200 passes for 1,715 yards with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Tre Donaldson, S
Donaldson did not play because of an injury, he has yet to play due to an injury.
Damari Alston, RB
Alston did not have a game this week.
He has rushed for 838 yards and 14 touchdowns on 121 carries and 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown.
Omari Kelly, ATH
Kelly caught five passes for 155 yards and one touchdown in Hewitt-Trussville’s 49-35 win over Vestavia Hills.
Kelly now has 57 receptions for 857 yards and six touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.
Ja'Kobi Albert, ATH
Fairfield beat Wenonah 34-7, I have been unable to find his stats from the game.
Albert now has 13 catches for 394 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has three interceptions on defense.
Micah Riley-Ducker, TE
Riley-Ducker caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown as Bellevue West beat Millard West 55-31.
He now has 11 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns.
Jay Fair, WR
Fair had six receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns as Rockwall-Heath beat North Mesquite 61-21.
He now has 32 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns.
Drew Bobo, OT
Auburn’s newest commit did not have a game last week. Bobo is the starting left tackle for Auburn high school.
Powell Gordon, LB
Gordon did not have a game this week.
He has 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Caleb Wooden, S
Wooden did not have a game this week.
Wooden has 31 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and a forced fumble on the season.
Alex McPherson, K
McPherson made one field goal and three extra points as Fort Payne beat Southside 24-16. He also just missed a 70-yard field goal.
