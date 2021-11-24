Auburn Recruiting: Holden Geriner powers Benedictine to playoff win

Auburn’s recruiting has been a big talking point this week among fans that are critical of Bryan Harsin.

The Tigers’ 2022 class may not be anywhere close to full right now, but some of its members performed well in their school’s playoff run.

Quarterback Holden Geriner is leading Benedictine on a nice playoff run with his big performances.

He completed 11-of-14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in Benedictine’s 63-7 win over Leula.

He will become a big name to know over the next two offseasons.

Here is how the rest of Auburn’s recruiting class did in their games.

Caden Story, DL

Story had five tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in Lanett’s 15-14 loss to Highland Park, per Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLiveOn3.

Story finished the season with 78 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

Holden Geriner, QB

Geriner completed 11-of-14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in Benedictine’s 63-7 win over Leula.

He has completed 184-of-276 passes for 2,538 yards with 26 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tre Donaldson, S

Donaldson completed 10-of-15 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns as FSU School beat Walton 55-7.

Donaldson has completed 57-of-84 passes for 807 with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and made 10 tackles, caught three interceptions, and forced two fumbles on defense.

Damari Alston, RB

Alston rushed for 65 yards on 15 carries in Woodward’s 28-13 loss to Blessed Trinity.

He rushed for 1,657 yards and 27 touchdowns on 199 carries and caught 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Omari Kelly, ATH

Kelly finished his senior season with 84 receptions for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.

Ja’Kobi Albert, ATH

Albert finished the season with 35 catches for 603 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he has 31 tackles and four interceptions.

Eston Harris Jr., OT

Auburn lost to Central-Phenix City 28-17.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

He ended his season with 36 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

Jay Fair, WR

Fair caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown as Rockwall-Heath beat Temple 45-33.

He has 45 catches for 848 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Drew Bobo, OT

Auburn lost to Central-Phenix City 28-17.

Powell Gordon, LB

Auburn lost to Central-Phenix City 28-17.

He finished with 47 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

Caleb Wooden, S

Archer lost to Marietta 34-7.

Wooden has 34 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and a forced fumble on the season.

Alex McPherson, K

McPherson set a new state record for longest field goal in a game, making a 61-yard field goal.

