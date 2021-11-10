Auburn Recruiting: Future Tigers continue to impress

The majority of Auburn’s commits were in action last Friday and they continued to have big games.

Omari Kelly helped lead Hewitt-Trussville to a playoff win. He caught four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns to lead them over Bob Jones.

Here is how the rest of Auburn’s recruiting class did in their games.

Caden Story, DL

Thankful For This Life, I Really Prayed, Small City But I Got Big Dreams Of Getting Paid 💰…

1000% Committed 🖤 #ThisForYouBrudda #LLQ 💚 pic.twitter.com/VfvZs4w7TT — ᶜˢ⁵ 💰 (@CadenStory) August 1, 2021

Story had five tackles and two tackles for loss in Lanett’s 18-0 win over Geneva County, per Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLiveOn3.

Story has 70 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 17 sacks on the season.

Holden Geriner, QB

Benedictine had a bye.

He has completed 161-of-244 passes for 2,186 yards with 21 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Tre Donaldson, S

​​Brian Miller/Democrat

Donaldson completed 6-of-13 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on four attempts, caught a 15-yard touchdown reception and made a tackle on defense

Donaldson has completed 38-of-54 passes for 453 with four touchdowns and one interception. He has rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and made nine tackles, caught an interception and forced two fumbles on defense.

Damari Alston, RB

Auburn commit Damari Alston breaks off a long TD run. Second of the night. pic.twitter.com/sC5xAdl1Gd — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) November 6, 2021

Alston had another huge performance, running for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Woodward’s 21-14 win over Creekside.

He has rushed for 1,450 yards and 23 touchdowns on 167 carries and caught 17 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Omari Kelly, ATH

Kelly caught four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Hewitt-Trussville’s 42-20 win over Bob Jones.

Kelly now has 74 receptions for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.

Ja'Kobi Albert, ATH

Albert had eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Fairfield’s 30-28 loss to Fairview.

Albert now has 35 catches for 603 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he has 31 tackles and four interceptions.

Eston Harris Jr., OT

Auburn beat Baker 39-3.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

Riley-Ducker caught three passes for 64 yards as Bellevue West beat Grand Island 52-20.

He has 32 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns.

Jay Fair, WR

Fair caught one pass for 53 yards and a touchdown as Rockwall-Heath beat Skyline 56-13. The touchdown was the 22nd of his carrer and set the new career record for Rockwall-Heath.

He has 36 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Drew Bobo, OT

Auburn beat Baker, 39-3.

Powell Gordon, LB

Gordon had five tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries in Auburn High’s 39-3 win over Baker, per Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLiveOn3.

He has 47 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

Caleb Wooden, S

Wooden made two tackles, recorded an interceptions and broke up a pass as Archer beat Norcross 9-0.

Wooden has 34 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and a forced fumble on the season.

Alex McPherson, K

McPherson made a 59-yard field goal and a 29-yard field goal as Fort Payne lost to Briarwood Christian 35-12.

