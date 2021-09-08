Auburn Recruiting: Future Tigers continue to impress

Bryan Harsin’s first recruiting class with the Auburn Tigers is rounding into form and is looking better each and every week as the members of the 2022 recruiting class continue to perform at a high level on Friday nights.

Wide receiver Omari Kelly had his second straight game with nine catches and over 150 yards receiving.

Here is how Kelly and the rest of his future teammates performed in their games.

Harold Geriner, QB

Geriner completed 25-of-37 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown in Benedictine’s 33-23 loss to Beaufort, per Keith Neibuhur of Auburn Undercover. He has completed 50 of 75 passes for 481 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in two games.

Tre Donaldson, S

Donaldson did not play because of an injury. He has yet to play in any of Florida State University High School’s games.

Damari Alston, RB

https://twitter.com/DamariAlston/status/1434353213424259075?s=20 Alston finished with one touchdown and 87 yards on 18 carries as Woodward Academy beat Marsist 14-9. He also caught five passes for 35 yards. He has 53 carries 270 yards and four touchdowns and 11 receptions for 106 yards.

Omari Kelly, ATH

https://twitter.com/kelly_omari/status/1428477101993340928?s=20 Kelly had another big game for Hewitt-Trussville, finishing with nine receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown in a 38-18 win over Spain Park. He also had a rushing touchdown. Through three games Kelly has 25 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.

Ja'Kobi Albert, ATH

https://twitter.com/e_jakobi/status/1431333940212772871?s=20 Albert finished with four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 38 yards on three carries in Fairfield’s 40-30 loss to Parker, per Al.com. He also had his second interception of the season. Albert has eight catches for 241 yards and two interceptions through two games.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

https://twitter.com/micah_r_d/status/1412918947637309445?s=20 Riley-Ducker caught two passes for 23 yards and one touchdown as Bellevue West beat Bellevue East 59-0. He has six catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Jay Fair, WR

https://twitter.com/_jayfair1_/status/1417540533291999234?s=20 Fair caught four passes for 44 yards and one touchdown in Rockwall-Heath’s 36-35 loss to Southlake Carroll. He has 10 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

Powell Gordon, LB

https://twitter.com/Powellg88/status/1400988948059627522?s=20 Gordon finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in Auburn’s 20-14 win over Prattville, per Keith Neibuhur of Auburn Undercover. He has 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and four sacks.

Caleb Wooden, S

https://twitter.com/caleb_wooden/status/1413091211892699137?s=20 Wooden did not have a game. Wooden has 20 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on the season.

Alex McPherson, K

https://twitter.com/AlexMc83/status/1432533611329245185?s=20 McPherson made an extra point in Fort Payne’s 20-7 loss to Arab.

