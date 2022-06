Auburn Recruiting: When football, basketball targets are set to commit

It is an important time in recruiting. Prospects are able to take official visits to the schools they are considering and can narrow down their final schools.

This is true in both football and basketball, with many recruits wanting to commit before their senior years and shut the process down, allowing them to enjoy their last year of high school.

Neither Bruce Pearl nor Bryan Harsin have landed another commit recently but that should be changing soon. Both have recently played host to top recruits and have made positive impressions.

Here is a look at when several football and basketball targets are set to announce their commitments and who the Tigers will have to beat out for them.

PF Brandon Gardner

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When: June 27, 7 a.m.

Finalist: Auburn, LSU, St. John’s, Georgetown

Ranking: No. 71 Overall, No. 14 PF

SG Jelani Hamilton

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: July 1

Finalist: Auburn, Iowa State, Georgia Tech

Ranking: No. 111 Overall, No. 18 SG

WR Karmello English

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: July 2, 12 p.m.

Finalist: Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan

Ranking: No. 141 overall, No. 23 WR

WR Daquayvious Sorey

Michael Snyder, The Northwest Florida Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

When: July 4

Finalist: Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Miami

Ranking: No. 176 overall, No. 26 WR

DL Darron Reed

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When: July 4, 12 p.m.

Finalist: Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Miami

Ranking: No. 228 overall, No. 34 DL

DL Keldric Faulk

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

When: July 5, 12 p.m.

Finalist: Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Florida State

Ranking: No. 84 overall, No. 9 DL

S Avery Stuart

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When: July 6, 9 a.m.

Finalist: Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, Michigan State

Ranking: No. 197 overall, No. 12 S

DL Jamaal Jarrett

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

When: July 19, 12 p.m.

Finalist: Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina

Ranking: No. 176 Overall, No. 26 DL

