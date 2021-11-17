Auburn Recruiting: Damari Alston has another huge game

Several of Auburn’s commits had big games last Friday but no one had a bigger game than Damari Alston.

Auburn’s future running back rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in Woodward’s second-round win over Veterans.

Here is how the rest of Auburn’s recruiting class did in their games.

Caden Story, DL

Caden Story, DL

Story had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback pressure in Lanett’s 33-0 win over Luverne, per Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLiveOn3.

Story has 73 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 17 sacks on the season.

Holden Geriner, QB

Geriner completed 12-of-18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in Benedictine’s 59-0 win over Thomas County Central. He added a rushing touchdown.

He has completed 173-of-262 passes for 2,349 yards with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tre Donaldson, S

Donaldson completed 9-of-15 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as FSU School beat Episcopal School 55-13. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on three carries. He made one tackle for loss, defended a pass, and caught two interceptions on defense.

Donaldson has completed 47-of-69 passes for 635 with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and made 10 tackles, caught three interceptions, and forced two fumbles on defense.

Damari Alston, RB

Alston once again powered Woodward to a win, rushing for 142 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in Woodward’s 48-14 win over Veterans.

He has rushed for 1,592 yards and 27 touchdowns on 184 carries and caught 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Omari Kelly, ATH

Kelly caught 10 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown in Hewitt-Trussville’s 24-23 loss to Hoover.

Kelly finished his senior season with 84 receptions for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.

Ja'Kobi Albert, ATH

Albert finished the season with 35 catches for 603 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he had 31 tackles and four interceptions.

Eston Harris Jr., OT

Auburn beat Enterprise 56-21.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

Riley-Ducker had the best game of his season, catching four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown as Bellevue West lost to Omaha Westside 41-26.

He ended his season with 36 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

Jay Fair, WR

Fair caught one pass for 53 yards and a touchdown as Rockwall-Heath beat Skyline 56-13.

He has 36 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Drew Bobo, OT

Auburn beat Enterprise 56-21.

Powell Gordon, LB

Gordon did not play in Auburn High’s 56-21 win over Enterprise.

He has 47 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

Caleb Wooden, S

Archer beat Alpharetta 46-7.

Wooden has 34 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and a forced fumble on the season.

Alex McPherson, K

McPherson set a new state record for longest field goal in a game, making a 61-yard field goal.

