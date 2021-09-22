Auburn Recruiting: Auburn commits continue to impress

Another week of high school football has been played and several future Tigers had big nights.

Bryan Harsin’s first-class at Auburn continues to perform at a high level during their senior seasons.

Future Auburn running back Damari Alston had the biggest of them all. He ran for 219 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries.

Here is how the rest of Auburn’s recruiting class performed.

Caden Story, DL

https://twitter.com/CadenStory/status/1421888655677927424?s=20 Story had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in Lanett’s 44-6 win over LaFayette, per Keith Neibuhur of Auburn Undercover. Story has 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks on the season.

Harold Geriner, QB

https://twitter.com/WSAVConnorD/status/1438669674280067074?s=20 Geriner completed 4-of-11 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Benedictine’s 51-7 win over Wayne County. He now has completed 67-of-112 passes for 764 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Tre Donaldson, S

https://twitter.com/tredonaldson3/status/1436143557329440769?s=20 Donaldson did not have a game last week. He has yet to play due to an injury.

Damari Alston, RB

https://twitter.com/borntocompete/status/1439960841261039617?s=20 Alston had his best game of the season, rushing for 219 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries to lead Woodward Academy to a 55-13 win over Mundy’s Mill He now has 73 carries for 489 yards and nine touchdowns and 11 receptions for 106 yards. He is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 122.3 yards per game.

Omari Kelly, ATH

https://twitter.com/kelly_omari/status/1438831809211604997?s=20 Kelly caught 11 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown in Hewitt-Trussville’s loss to Thompson 42-9. Kelly now has 43 receptions for 585 yards and four touchdowns to go with one rushing touchdown.

Ja'Kobi Albert, ATH

https://twitter.com/e_jakobi/status/1439373266100031497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1439373266100031497%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on3.com%2Fteams%2Fauburn-tigers%2Fnews%2Fcommit-tracker-5%2F Albert only played on offense in his first game back from an injury but made it count, having a 66-yard touchdown run and a 37-yard catch. Albert now has nine catches for 278 yards and two interceptions.

Micah Riley-Ducker, TE

https://twitter.com/micah_r_d/status/1412918947637309445?s=20 Riley-Ducker did not record a catch as Bellevue West lost to Millard South 42-28. He now has 10 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Jay Fair, WR

https://twitter.com/RISDAthletics/status/1439042528523653123?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1439042528523653123%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on3.com%2Fteams%2Fauburn-tigers%2Fnews%2Fcommit-tracker-5%2F Fair caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Rockwall-Heath’s 70-35 win over McKiney North. He now has 19 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.

Powell Gordon, LB

https://twitter.com/Powellg88/status/1376004633940856832?s=20 Gordon was unable to play in Auburn’s game. He now has 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Caleb Wooden, S

https://twitter.com/caleb_wooden/status/1438127694429007873?s=20 Wooden did not play due to an injury. Wooden has 31 tackles, two interceptions (one pick-six) and a forced fumble on the season.

Alex McPherson, K

https://twitter.com/AlexMc83/status/1438973057431859210?s=20 Fort Payne did not have a game.

