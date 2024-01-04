Auburn recruit Walker White impressing scouts at All-American Bowl

Auburn 4-star recruit Walker White is reportedly cooking at the All-American Bowl practices this week.

According to 247 Sports, the 18-year-old has been the most impressive quarterback in camp through the first half of the week.

This is an impressive feat considering the All-American Bowl is the last stop for a profusion of high school seniors before they transition into college football. Some of the other signal-callers in camp include TCU signee Hauss Hejny, Texas signee Trey Owens, Arizona signee Demond Williams, and Wake Forest commit Jeremy Hecklinski.

The list of quarterbacks is talented, but White has been able to stand out because of his “explosive arm capable of making any throw” and “psychical presence that draws eerie similarities to former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.”

Their is no doubt White has all the physical gifts that make up a great quarterback. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, White dominated at Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas. The 4-star threw for 2,660 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, adding on eigth rushing touchdowns.

White’s impressive start to the All-American Bowl practice window is encouraging to see, and Auburn fans will surely have their eyes on him when the game kicks off this Saturday, Jan. 6, at noon CT on NBC and Peacock.

Other than White, linebacker Demarcus Riddick, defensive lineman Amaris Williams, defensive back Kensley Faustin, and offensive lineman DeAndre Carter will be in action.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire