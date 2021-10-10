Auburn recruit discusses the environment from Saturday vs Georgia

Jordan-Hare Stadium was the place to be on Saturday.

Despite Auburn losing to Georgia 34-10, the environment made a big impact on the dozens of recruits that were in attendance for the SEC matchup.

Bronson Laney was one of the players at the game. He went to Twitter to voice how great the experience was and we reached out to hear about the game from his perspective.

Laney is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman from Fort Payne, AL.

Here is how Laney’s conversation with Auburn Wire went on Sunday following his visit on The Plains for the 2021 version of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Auburn Wire: What did you think of the environment at Jordan Hare on Saturday?

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Laney: The environment is like nothing I’ve ever experienced. It’s crazy. I really would love to play in that environment for four years!

Auburn Wire: Which coach did you talk to the most on your visit?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Laney: I really didn’t get to talk to anyone if I’m being honest. No shade on anyone but they talked to the guys they really want.

Auburn Wire: Which recruits did you spend the most time with on Saturday?

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Laney: My teammate Alex McPherson and I spent a lot of time together.

Auburn Wire: What are your thoughts on Auburn at this point of your recruitment?

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK

Laney: I love Auburn and I can really dream about any opportunity to play there. Even if I get a PWO it would be hard to turn down.

Auburn Wire: What was the highlight of your visit on Saturday?

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Laney: Bruce Pearl with his shirt off hyping everyone up was the moment I realized Auburn was very special.

Auburn Wire: How do you want to be used at the next level?

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Laney: I want to be used however a team needs me. If I play scout team for 4 years it wouldn’t matter to me. I just really enjoy football. I’d love to be the guy that anyone can depend on.

