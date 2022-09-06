Auburn receives votes in the week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

We are officially one week into the season, well week 1 is done and some teams have actually played two games thus far. However, now that week 1 is in the books we have the newest top 25 poll with the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Auburn Tigers won their matchup 42-16 and did receive votes in this week’s update but not enough to make the top 25. In all, seven SEC teams are among the top 25 and both future teams (Oklahoma and Texas) made the cut as well.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 1-0 1,615 (57) – 2 Georgia 1-0 1,542 (6) +1 3 Ohio State 1-0 1,520 (2) -1 4 Clemson 1-0 1,380 – 5 Michigan 1-0 1,333 +1 6 Texas A&M 1-0 1,268 +1 7 Oklahoma 1-0 1,160 +2 8 Baylor 1-0 1,103 +2 9 Notre Dame 0-1 1,077 -4 10 Oklahoma State 1-0 938 +1 11 Michigan State 1-0 860 +3 12 USC 1-0 849 +3 13 NC State 1-0 642 – 14 Pittsburgh 1-0 624 +2 15 Utah 0-1 605 -7 16 Miami (Fl) 1-0 591 +1 17 Arkansas 1-0 554 +6 18 Wisconsin 1-0 495 +2 19 Florida 1-0 469 +18 20 Kentucky 1-0 421 +1 21 Wake Forest 1-0 353 -2 22 Texas 1-0 351 -4 23 Ole Miss 1-0 292 +1 24 Oregon 0-1 206 -12 25 BYU 1-0 170 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire