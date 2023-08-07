Auburn receives votes in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The preseason edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released, which means that the giddy feeling of college football season is becoming more prevalent.

Auburn football ended the 2022 season on a sour note, as they fired head coach Bryan Harsin eight games into the season. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams brought new energy into the team, which resulted in a 2-2 finish.

Hugh Freeze has now taken over the program and has revamped the roster to a degree that brings excitement to Auburn fans everywhere. Head coaches from across the nation are taking note of the changes, and have given Auburn some respect in the polls. The Tigers will kick off the 2023 campaign in the “receiving votes” category of the poll.

It will mark the third straight season that Auburn has received votes in the preseason poll. The last time Auburn began the season as a ranked team was prior to the 2020 season when they held the No. 11 spot.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 169; South Carolina 89; Florida 63; Texas-San Antonio 59; Pittsburgh 52; UCLA 42; Kentucky 34; Baylor 28; Troy 25; Arkansas 20; NC State 19; Fresno State 19; Boise State 18; Auburn 18; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Mississippi State 13; Oklahoma State 12; Missouri 11; Maryland 10; Southern Methodist 8; South Alabama 8; Illinois 7; Wake Forest 6; Air Force 6; Toledo 5; Washington State 4; Houston 3; Duke 2; Brigham Young 2; Arizona 2; Memphis 1; Kansas 1; James Madison 1.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire