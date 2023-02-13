Auburn receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After dropping out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week the Tigers were hoping to climb back to the top 25 with a good week of basketball.

That did not happen as they lost both of their games and received just 13 votes in the latest poll.

The Tigers opened the week with a hard-fought game against the Texas A&M Aggies but ultimately fell 83-78 in College Station. They had a chance to pick up a signature when Saturday in Neville Arena against Alabama but faded late in a 77-69 loss.

Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide jumped to No. 1 in the rankings after their win over the Tigers. They are joined by Tennessee (No. 11) and Texas A&M (No. 25) in the top 25 while Missouri also received votes.

Here is a look at the full poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 22-3 782 (15) +2 2 Houston 23-2 775 (15) – 3 Purdue 21-4 679 (1) -2 4 UCLA 21-4 679 +3 5 Texas 20-5 642 +1 6 Virginia 19-4 634 (1) +3 7 Kansas 20-5 624 +1 8 Arizona 22-4 554 -4 9 Baylor 19-6 549 +3 10 Marquette 20-6 455 – 11 Tennessee 19-6 438 -6 12 Gonzaga 21-5 368 +4 13 Miami 20-5 360 +7 14 Kansas State 19-6 354 -3 15 Indiana 18-7 346 +3 16 Xavier 19-6 328 -1 17 Saint Mary’s 22-5 305 -3 18 Iowa State 16-8 238 -5 19 Creighton 17-8 226 +7 20 San Diego State 20-5 158 +3 21 Providence 18-7 151 -4 22 North Carolina State 20-6 128 – 23 Connecticut 19-7 119 -2 24 Texas Christian 17-8 78 -5 25 Texas A&M 18-7 65 +9

Receiving Votes: Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1.

More Basketball!

Alabama's Nate Oats sends parting shot to Auburn following his team's win at Neville Arena Charles Barkley reveals Super Bowl plans, which team he's betting on Instant Analysis: Auburn falls late in slugfest with No. 3 Alabama

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire