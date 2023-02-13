Auburn receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After dropping out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week the Tigers were hoping to climb back to the top 25 with a good week of basketball.

That did not happen as they lost both of their games and received just 13 votes in the latest poll.

The Tigers opened the week with a hard-fought game against the Texas A&M Aggies but ultimately fell 83-78 in College Station. They had a chance to pick up a signature when Saturday in Neville Arena against Alabama but faded late in a 77-69 loss.

Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide jumped to No. 1 in the rankings after their win over the Tigers. They are joined by Tennessee (No. 11) and Texas A&M (No. 25) in the top 25 while Missouri also received votes.

Here is a look at the full poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

22-3

782 (15)

+2

2

Houston

23-2

775 (15)

3

Purdue

21-4

679 (1)

-2

4

UCLA

21-4

679

+3

5

Texas

20-5

642

+1

6

Virginia

19-4

634 (1)

+3

7

Kansas

20-5

624

+1

8

Arizona

22-4

554

-4

9

Baylor

19-6

549

+3

10

Marquette

20-6

455

11

Tennessee

19-6

438

-6

12

Gonzaga

21-5

368

+4

13

Miami

20-5

360

+7

14

Kansas State

19-6

354

-3

15

Indiana

18-7

346

+3

16

Xavier

19-6

328

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

22-5

305

-3

18

Iowa State

16-8

238

-5

19

Creighton

17-8

226

+7

20

San Diego State

20-5

158

+3

21

Providence

18-7

151

-4

22

North Carolina State

20-6

128

23

Connecticut

19-7

119

-2

24

Texas Christian

17-8

78

-5

25

Texas A&M

18-7

65

+9

Receiving Votes: Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1.

