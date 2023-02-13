Auburn receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
After dropping out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week the Tigers were hoping to climb back to the top 25 with a good week of basketball.
That did not happen as they lost both of their games and received just 13 votes in the latest poll.
The Tigers opened the week with a hard-fought game against the Texas A&M Aggies but ultimately fell 83-78 in College Station. They had a chance to pick up a signature when Saturday in Neville Arena against Alabama but faded late in a 77-69 loss.
Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide jumped to No. 1 in the rankings after their win over the Tigers. They are joined by Tennessee (No. 11) and Texas A&M (No. 25) in the top 25 while Missouri also received votes.
Here is a look at the full poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
22-3
782 (15)
+2
2
Houston
23-2
775 (15)
–
3
Purdue
21-4
679 (1)
-2
4
UCLA
21-4
679
+3
5
20-5
642
+1
6
Virginia
19-4
634 (1)
+3
7
Kansas
20-5
624
+1
8
Arizona
22-4
554
-4
9
Baylor
19-6
549
+3
10
Marquette
20-6
455
–
11
19-6
438
-6
12
Gonzaga
21-5
368
+4
13
Miami
20-5
360
+7
14
Kansas State
19-6
354
-3
15
Indiana
18-7
346
+3
16
Xavier
19-6
328
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
22-5
305
-3
18
Iowa State
16-8
238
-5
19
Creighton
17-8
226
+7
20
San Diego State
20-5
158
+3
21
Providence
18-7
151
-4
22
North Carolina State
20-6
128
–
23
Connecticut
19-7
119
-2
24
Texas Christian
17-8
78
-5
25
18-7
65
+9
Receiving Votes: Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1.
