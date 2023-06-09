Auburn receives crystal ball prediction for in-state linebacker

One of the top programs in the state of Alabama heading into the 2023 season is Clay-Chalkville.

The metro-Birmingham school has four players that currently rank in the top 25 of the state’s top 2024 prospects according to 247Sports, and Auburn may be close to landing one of them.

D'Angelo Barber, the nation’s No. 44 linebacker and the state of Alabama’s No. 25 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle is trending toward Auburn. Christian Clemente of 247Sports recently gave Auburn a crystal ball prediction to earn Barber’s commitment, which brings the Tigers to two total predictions for Barber.

Barber recently competed in Auburn’s 7v7 tournament and told Clemente that he will announce his commitment at the end of this month. Where does Auburn stand personally?

“Auburn’s got the lead,” Barber said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “(Arkansas) still in the mix. But it’s hard to go against Auburn. I can honestly say I haven’t been to a place yet that felt more like home than here.”

According to 247Sports, Barber will officially visit Georgia Tech and Arkansas this month before making his decision. The Razorbacks appear to be Auburn’s top competition at the moment, as former Tiger and current Arkansas defensive coordinator travis williams is working hard to snag Barber out of Auburn’s grasp.

Auburn is also in the running for several of Barber’s high school teammates. Wide receiver Mario Craver included Auburn in his top 10 list while the Tigers are looking to flip the state’s top player, Jaylen Mbakwe, from Alabama.

