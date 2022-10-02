Auburn is ready to ‘turn the page’ after suffering tough loss to LSU

Auburn found confidence early in their game with LSU.

Quarterback Robby Ashford led Auburn to a 17-0 first-half lead by setting the tone with two touchdown passes, including a 53-yard pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson to put Auburn on the board in the 1st quarter.

However, LSU scored 21 unanswered points over the final three quarters to ultimately pull away and stun Auburn, 21-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn failed to reach the end zone in the second half for the second straight week, they also committed four turnovers which allowed LSU to get back into the game, and ultimately win. Auburn players were clearly disappointed after the loss.

“It is frustrating. We just have to do a better job on our end and take care of the ball,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said following Saturday’s loss. “We can’t have too many turnovers like that because that can really hurt us. We just have to be better all around.”

While the loss has players feeling agitated, they understand that they have to keep building a great locker room environment in order to ultimately improve and earn more wins.

“The biggest thing is just sticking together,” EDGE rusher Derick Hall said. “We knew we had that game and there were a couple of opportunities. We gave that game away. We have to take care of the ball better and on defense and we have to get more stops obviously.”

The good news is, it appears that most players are already shaking off the loss to LSU, and are ready to get back to the practice field. Next on the slate is the first road game of the season at No. 1 Georgia, and Auburn will need to enter that game with clear minds.

“We’re flipping the page tomorrow,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said. “We want to be 2-0 in the SEC, and we are not, we are 1-1. But it’s still early in the season and we’re going to get to work tomorrow, get ready for Georgia, and just be a better team next Saturday.”

Auburn travels to Georgia next Saturday for the 127th renewal of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcasted live on CBS.

