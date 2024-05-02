Auburn reaches out to James Madison transfer CB D’Angelo Ponds

Auburn has filled its defensive line needs through the transfer portal, and has shifted focus to defensive backs.

Auburn’s secondary is depleted after three of its key contributors were drafted by NFL teams last week. Auburn is set to host former San Jose State cornerback Jayvion Cole next week and is eyeing another talented corner to enhance its defense.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports that former James Madison cornerback D’Angelo Ponds has heard from 22 programs since entering the transfer portal on April 26, including Auburn.

Pond’s popularity comes from his incredible first season as a collegiate athlete in 2023. The Hollywood, Florida native signed with James Madison as a three-star and the No. 142 cornerback from the 2023 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. Despite the low ranking, Ponds burst onto the scene by making 51 stops with two interceptions and 15 pass deflections during the Duke’s 11-2 campaign.

Ponds’ rookie season performance earned him several Freshman All-American honors from publications such as On3 and the Football Writers Association of America. He was also tabbed a second-team All-American and freshman cornerback of the year by College Football Network.

Programs such as Tennessee, USC, and Duke join Auburn in showing interest in Ponds.

Former JMU True Freshman All-American D’Angelo Ponds has heard from these 2️⃣2️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @On3sports In 2023, he totaled 52 Tackles, 2 INT, 12 PD, and 1 Fumble Recovery Is the Top Overall Available player in the Transfer Portal (per… pic.twitter.com/CSkvRrayMW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire