Auburn reaches out to former South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs

One of South Alabama’s top defensive players entered the transfer portal on Friday, and Auburn was quick to reach out.

After dipping into the transfer portal in January, South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs entered the portal for the second time this week and has quickly garnered the attention of several top programs including Auburn. He tells Pete Nakos of On3 that Alabama, Duke, Indiana, Missouri, NC State, and Tulane have contacted him in addition to Auburn.

Jacobs finished fifth in tackles last season on South Alabama’s defense with 56 tackles, he also ranked second in sacks (3.0), and third in tackles for loss (8.5).

Jacobs could provide Auburn with another pass rush weapon, as he graded 74.9 in pass rush last season according to Pro Football Focus, which was second-highest among South Alabama defenders. He created 17 total quarterback pressures last season with nine hurries and five quarterback hits.

Auburn has enjoyed success by landing three key defensive players from the transfer portal. Former Indiana DL Philip Blidi, former Arkansas State EDGE Keyron Crawford, and former Texas A&M DL Isaiah Raikes all joined Auburn’s roster last week.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire