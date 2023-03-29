Auburn has reached out to Washington State transfer TJ Bamba

With just four teams left alive in college basketball the transfer portal is once again starting to fill up. Auburn fans saw that on Tuesday as both Chance Westry and Yohan Traore decided to enter the portal.

It was fully expected that Auburn will lose several players to the portal each off-season but they are also expected to add players, something Bruce Pearl has shown a knack for doing.

The Tigers have already reached out to several players and have now reportedly reached out to former Washington State Cougar TJ Bamba, according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton.

Bamba announced his intentions to enter the 2023 NBA draft but retain his college eligibility and enter the transfer portal earlier in March.

The junior guard averaged 15.8 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, making 31 starts. He shot 42.6% from the field and made 37.2% of his shots from 3-point range for the Cougars.

The Denver, Colorado native has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and at 6-foot-5 and 210-pounds he fits the bill as a bigger guard that Auburn is reportedly looking for.

Washington State transfer TJ Bamba tells me he’s heard from the following schools since entering the portal: LSU

Arizona

Oregon

Maryland

Illinois

Villanova

Florida

Kansas

St. John’s

Florida state

Tennessee

Mississippi state

Texas

Clemson https://t.co/ET3rVA3VxK… — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 28, 2023

More Basketball!

Chance Westry becomes second Auburn player to enter transfer portal Auburn signee Aden Holloway set to compete in McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday Former five-star center Yohan Traore to enter transfer portal A season in review: Chris Moore

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire