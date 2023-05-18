Auburn has reached out to transfer center Ernest Udeh Jr.

As Johni Broome continues to ace the NBA draft process there is now the possibility that Auburn’s All-SEC center will be moving on to the NBA and will not be returning to the Plains as expected.

This has caused Bruce Pearl and Auburn to start to explore other options at center for the next season. One option is former Kansas Jayhawk Ernest Udeh Jr. who Auburn hasmade contact with, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.

The Tigers are far from the only program to reach out to the 6-foot-11, 250-pounder. Branham reported that Udeh has also “heard from” Duke, Kansas State, TCU, Arkansas, Ohio State, Texas Tech, FSU, Iowa, Memphis, Tennessee, UCF, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, Syracuse and Georgetown.

The former McDonald’s All-American averaged just 8.3 minutes in 30 appearances for the Jayhawks last season but looks poised for a breakout. His 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game do not jump off the page but his per-40-minute average of 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.9 blocks is why is one of the top transfers available.

He is a raw player but his length and athleticism make him a strong defender who is great at finishing around the basket.

Auburn has already added two transfers this season in Denver Jones (FIU) and Chaney Johnson (UAH) but both are listed as guards on Auburn’s roster.

Kansas transfer Ernest Udeh has heard from the following schools, a source tells @247SportsPortal: Duke, Kansas State, TCU, Arkansas, Ohio State, Texas Tech, FSU, Iowa, Memphis, Tennessee, UCF, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, Auburn, Syracuse and Georgetown — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) May 17, 2023

More Basketball!

Former Kent State forward among latest Auburn transfer portal targets Johni Broome invited to the NBA Combine Former Auburn 5-star target Julian Phillips to enter the transfer portal

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire