Auburn has reached out to TCU receiver Jordan Hudson

Auburn is looking to add several new additions during the second window of the transfer portal. One of those additions could be a wide receiver with College Football Playoff experience.

Jordan Hudson, a freshman wide receiver who has entered the transfer portal from TCU, has told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that 17 programs have reached out to him, including Auburn.

Hudson signed with TCU as a four-star wide receiver from Garland, Texas, and was the No. 15 overall recruit from the state of Texas for the 2022 cycle. He was previously committed to Oklahoma and SMU before signing with the Horned Frogs.

Auburn and former head coach Gus Malzahn reached out to Hudson during his high school recruiting by extending an offer to him on May 12, 2020, according to 247Sports.

In his first and only season at TCU, Hudson reeled in 14 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. His best game was in TCU’s 59-17 win over Tarleton State on Sept. 10, when he caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

He has College Football Playoff experience as well. In the Horned Frogs’ semi-final win over Michigan on New Year’s Eve, he caught two passes for 34 yards. He did not record a catch in TCU’s National Championship appearance against Georgia.

Former TCU WR Jordan Hudson tells me he has heard from these schools since entering the Transfer Portal 👀 Hudson was ranked as a 5-Star in the ‘22 Class. The 2nd best available player in the portal rankings. Where Should He Go?https://t.co/qo82D1lPO6 pic.twitter.com/xgrIq1YrVg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story continues

More Transfer Portal!

Two transfer targets spurn Auburn for Oregon Yohan Traore announces transfer destination Auburn lands former UAH wing Chaney Johnson

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire