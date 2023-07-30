Auburn RB target Nate Frazier locks in commitment date

In addition to four-star running back J'Marion Burnette, Hugh Freeze and his staff hope to add one more running back to the 2024 signing class. One of their top targets is set to announce his commitment in the coming days.

Nate Frazier, a four-star running back from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, tells Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he will choose his college destination on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. CT.

Frazier included Auburn in his top eight list released on July 11. Included in the mix are: Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Miami.

How much of a chance does Auburn have at landing his commitment? In a recent interview with Biggins, Frazier says that Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Oregon are the programs that have the best shot.

According to experts at 247Sports, Georgia is the front-runner. The Bulldogs have received three crystal ball predictions for Frazier since July 20. Frazier is set to take an official visit to Georgia during the weekend of Sept. 15.

“It works out perfectly because we have a bye that weekend and Georgia is hosting South Carolina,” Frazier tells 247Sports. “I can’t wait. I’ve been up to Georgia a lot, but never for a game. I know the atmosphere is going to be crazy, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Frazier is the No. 4 running back in the 2024 class and is the No. 4 overall prospect from the state of California.

