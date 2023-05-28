Auburn RB target announces commitment date

Auburn has made the shortlist of a talented running back from the 2024 class.

Ca'lil Valentine, a four-star running back from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, announced Friday that he will be announcing his commitment on July 8 and that Auburn is in the running.

Joining Auburn on the list of schools that he will be choosing from are Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, Utah, Illinois, Miami, and Oregon State.

“I have a good relationship with every coach,” Valentine said in a recent interview with On3’s Drew Schott. “They’re all good coaches and good people. Also, I like the culture at those schools. There’s real good culture and there’s a really good vibe that I’m getting from the coaches and the culture at the schools.”

Auburn is the only school from the SEC to offer Valentine, which holds special meaning.

“That’s my only SEC offer,” Valentine tells Schott. “It’s a really good school. It’s a big school to be at.”

Valentine is listed as a four-star running back according to On3, ESPN, and Rivals, but is a three-star according to 247Sports. Valentine rushed for 1,347 yards and 18 touchdowns for Chandler High School in 2022 and was a teammate of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback of the 2024 class who recently committed to Georgia.

I’d like to thank God, and all the coaches that have recruited me. I am blessed to say that I am now down to my final eight schools!! pic.twitter.com/mR1pShzSP8 — _2.offcial_ (@CalilValentine) May 26, 2023

