Auburn RB commit J’Marion Burnette is open to other schools

J'Marion Burnette has been committed to Auburn since March 24 and had previously announced his recruitment was shut down but things between him and the Tigers have clearly changed.

He took to social media Wednesday night to announce that his “recruitment is 100% open still committed to auburn just opened to options!”

Burnette, a four-star prospect, is Auburn’s only commit at running back in the 2024 recruiting class but would be joining a crowded running back room on the Plains. The Tigers could have all five scholarship running backs return next season and Jarquez Hunter, Brian Battie, Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb have already proven they can be productive players and deserve touches.

Burnette is the No. 255 overall player and No. 18 running back in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Andalusia native is also the No. 14 player from Alabama.

Checking in at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, Burnette is a big, physical back who is at his best running between the tackles. He has been limited by an injury in his senior season and has played in just six games.

Auburn has been looking to add a second running back to the class and two of their top targets have been Clemson commit David Eziomume and Miami commit Kevin Riley but with Auburn’s expected depth they could end up without a running back and instead focus on 2025 target Alvin Henderson.

My recruitment is 100% open still committed to auburn just opened to options! — J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) November 1, 2023

