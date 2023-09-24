Was Auburn RB Brian Battie's performance against Texas A&M a preview for what's to come?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Auburn football fans were aware of the talent gap between the Tigers and the Aggies heading into their team's matchup with Texas A&M, but it didn't make the result any easier to watch.

Auburn fell to the Aggies to open SEC play Saturday, and the Tigers never really had a shot. The offense had 11 total drives throughout the game and nine of those ended in a punt, with the exceptions coming via a 53-yard field goal from Alex McPherson just before halftime and a turnover on downs in garbage time.

The going went get easier for Auburn, as No. 1 Georgia rolls into town next week. Here are some of the biggest questions for the Tigers after their 27-10 disappointment against the Aggies, and our best attempt at answering them with conference play now in full swing.

Does Brian Battie need more touches?

Transfer running back Brian Battie had his best game in an Auburn uniform versus A&M, finishing with 82 yards on 10 touches (eight rushes, two catches). His 7.4 yards per rush led the Tigers comfortably, and he had at least a couple more chunk runs called back due to holding penalties.

With sophomore Damari Alston going down with what coach Hugh Freeze called a shoulder injury, the door could be open for Battie to become Auburn's No. 2 option in the backfield behind Jarquez Hunter.

"For sure," Battie said when asked if he's ready for a larger role if Alston is out for an extended period of time. "That's what we work for. That's what we're here for, to be able to carry the load or be able to step up when your number is called."

Battie's 5-foot-8, 170-pound stature leads many to believe he's a gadget back, but he proved at South Florida − 1,841 rushing yards over 279 carries in 32 career games with the Bulls − that he can run between the tackles. He thrives in open space, but he's not afraid of contact, either, and that was on display against the Aggies.

Is Payton Thorne's job secure?

Freeze wasn't ready to say the Tigers had a quarterback controversy after the game, but he wouldn't have given Robby Ashford full drives against the Aggies if he had full-fledged faith in Thorne.

Auburn ran 65 offensive plays at A&M. Thorne saw 37 snaps, Ashford logged 18 and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner nabbed 10 of them, per Pro Football Focus. That's Ashford's highest total since the season opener against UMass, though most of his reps in that game came in the second half with the game out of hand in Auburn's favor.

Posting a good game against Georgia's vaunted defense is potentially the toughest task for any quarterback in the country. But after what he did against the Aggies, Thorne must bounce back and prove he's part of the solution, not part of the problem.

How good can Eugene Asante be?

Junior linebacker Eugene Asante proved to be Auburn's most productive defender through the first three games of the season, totaling 19 tackles and two sacks against UMass, Cal and Samford.

But he's now done it against an SEC foe, as he had a team-high nine tackles against the Aggies and even returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown − avoiding A&M coach Jimbo Fisher along the way − to give the Tigers their only touchdown of the day.

Asante has been a revelation for an Auburn defense many expected to be a weakness in 2023. It hasn't been, and that's thanks in large part to Asante. Any questions about him accumulating empty stats against lower-level teams have been answered.

That's not the case. He's as good as advertised.

