Auburn ranks poorly in SEC midterm grade list

We’re midway through the college football regular season (already), and things haven’t looked stellar for the Auburn Tigers in coach Bryan Harsin’s second year at the helm.

USA TODAY Sports SEC midterm rankings did not look too kindly on the Tigers, giving Harsin’s squad a “D-” ranking so far in 2022. The ranking is the lowest of any team in the conference, narrowly being worse than the “D+” grade that was given to the Missouri Tigers.

Here is what the list had to say about Auburn’s season so far:

Record: 3-3, 1-2 SEC Best win: Missouri, 17-14 Worst performance: Penn State, L 41-12 Assessment: The Tigers can’t run, can’t pass and can’t block. Their defense has kept them be semi-competitive, but Bryan Harsin needs more than that to keep his job – it’s hard to see Auburn being favored in any of its remaining Power 5 games.

Having Missouri as Auburn’s best win certainly brings down its score, and the non-conference loss to Penn State in the Tigers’ home stadium wouldn’t help matters either. It is unlikely that the team will end up with the worst record in the SEC, but for the expectations often placed upon the program it makes sense that it would come in with poor marks at the halfway point of the year.

List

The Last Ten: A look at Auburn Football's recent history with the Ole Miss Rebels

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire