Auburn ranked a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview

The NCAA Tournament committee released its preliminary bracket preview on Saturday afternoon.

The bracket, which features the top-four seeds in each region, has the Auburn Tigers as a No. 4 seed in the Arizona-hosted West Region.

Star guard Caleb Love and the Wildcats are on a fast track to win the PAC 12 regular season championship and should have little issue capturing the tournament title as well.

Auburn is joined by two other “Blue Bloods” in what could become the “region of death”, as the Big 12’s Kansas Jayhawks are currently the two seed, with Duke coming in on the three-line.

Two other SEC teams made the cut in the first bracket preview, with Alabama also holding a No. 3 in the South Region. Tennessee is currently the top-seeded SEC program, ranking as the No. 2 seed in the Purdue-hosted Midwest Region.

With a long month of basketball still to play before Selection Sunday, this bracket preview can be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the committee clearly believes the SEC is one of the better conferences in college basketball. That should help Auburn, and the rest of the conference, garner a higher seed come Selection Sunday.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

