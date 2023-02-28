Auburn ramping up efforts to win over 2024 Crimson Tide recruit

The Tigers currently have two recruits in the 2024 class, but Hugh Freeze and his staff have been actively working to lure another 2024 prospect from the team’s biggest rival.

Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente reported on Sunday (subscription required) that Auburn has been increasing its efforts to win the favor of 2024 edge rusher Sterling Dixon, who is currently committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here is a little of what Dixon told Auburn Undercover about Freeze’s efforts:

“They’ve been calling pretty much every week, making sure that I feel like a priority and I really love them. I’ve been talking to Coach Freeze the most. He called me earlier, he’s a pretty cool guy and I mess with him.”

Dixon committed to Alabama on Dec. 1 of 2022, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to evaluate his options. He attended Alabama’s junior day on Jan. 14 of this year, but he also attended Auburn’s junior day on the 28th of that month, so his commitment to the Crimson Tide doesn’t appear to be unwavering. On top of that, the article stated that Dixon is primed to visit a few other schools such as Colorado and LSU.

As it stands, the Tigers currently have the No. 20-ranked recruiting class for 2024 with three recruits.

4-star edge @sterlingTDixon1 looked at Auburn for a while before committing to Alabama. @CoachHughFreeze is looking to change that (VIP). "I’ve been talking to Coach Freeze the most. He called me earlier, he’s a pretty cool guy and I mess with him."https://t.co/ASGIVsyYCK pic.twitter.com/iStUgCIgbn — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) February 26, 2023

More Recruiting!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire