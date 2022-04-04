Auburn quaterback target invited to Elite 11 Finals camp

An Alabama native and Auburn recruiting target has been invited to one of the most prestigious quarterback competitions in the country.

Christopher Vizzina, a 2023 four-star quarterback from Birmingham, Alabama, is expected to attend the Elite 11 Finals camp in Los Angeles, California. The Elite 11 camp is a competition among high school quarterback recruits over a span of four days that tests the skills of the recruits before awarding one of them an “MVP” award. Previous MVP winners from the camp in recent memory include C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.

Vizzina currently has 33 offers, according to 247Sports, and the Auburn Tigers of his home state make up one of them. Auburn is the most recent campus he has visited, and he did so on March 19. It took quite a while for Vizzina to make the trek to the Plains, as the Tigers had first given him his offer in October of last year.

Vizzina is the fourth quarterback in the 2023 class to receive an Elite 11 Finals invite. FULL LIST: https://t.co/BQMLZez7ys — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 3, 2022

Vizzina is one of four quarterbacks who have committed to attending the event, per On3, and the other three prospects have already committed to their current schools of choice — Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Austin Novosad (Baylor) and Rickie Collins (Purdue).

Auburn has certainly been busy in offering quarterbacks for the 2023 class. The Tigers have currently offered 12 of them scholarships, and it’s understood that a coach like Bryan Harsin would be thrilled to land a quarterback of Vizzina’s caliber on his squad for the future.