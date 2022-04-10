Auburn quarterback target Christopher Vizzina sets commitment date

Auburn quarterback target Christopher Vizzina will announce his commitment Tuesday, April 12th at 3:15 C.T.

Auburn is one of six finalists for the four-star quarterback. They will be competing against Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia to land his commitment. The Tigers will be looking to keep the positive momentum in recruiting going as four-star safety Terrance Love committed to Auburn on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Auburn, Clemson currently holds the lone Crystal Ball prediction after he visited their this weekend.

Vizzina is one of the top quarterbacks in the country due to his combination of arm strength, mobility, and deep-ball accuracy. He also has the frame to add more weight as he spends time in a college strength and conditioning program.

Christopher Vizzina’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 53 7 7 Rivals 4 54 7 6 ESPN 4 79 9 7 On3 Recruiting 4 20 4 4 247 Composite 4 52 7 7

Vitals

Hometown Birmingham, Alabama Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 194 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 4, 2021

He unofficially visited Auburn on March 19, 2022

Top Schools

Twitter

It's time. I will be making my college decision on Tuesday April 12th at 3:15 CST in the auditorium at Briarwood Christian High school. 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/xFAZ5AspGN — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) April 10, 2022

