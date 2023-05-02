Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley to enter the transfer portal

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal this summer as a graduate transfer, he broke the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Finley spent the past two seasons on the Plains after starting his career at LSU. As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible at his next school despite already transferring once.

He came to Auburn after the 2021 season to compete with Bo Nix for the starting quarterback role. While he lost the job, he relieved Nix against Georgia State and led a late drive to complete the comeback win.

He once again was thrust into action when Nix suffered a season-ending injury against Mississippi State. He threw for 827 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception in nine games.

Finley won the starting job in 2022 but after a disappointing start to the season, Robby Ashford surpassed him and took over. Finley threw for 431 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions in four games.

His departure leaves Auburn with just three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2023 season, Ashford, Holden Geriner, and true freshmen Hank Brown. Hugh Freeze and Auburn have not shied away from recruiting a transfer quarterback and have been heavily connected to former Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and Michigan State’s Peyton Thorn.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire