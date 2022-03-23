Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis has entered the transfer portal

The quarterback competition has been one of the must-watch battles in college football. One of the guys that were hoping for a legit shot at the job is redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis. However, he decided that he would take his name out of the competition on Wednesday.

Davis announced the move on his Twitter account. “To all NCAA FB coaches… if you believe in me. come get me.”

Davis was among five quarterbacks competing for the starting job with Zach Calzada, T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford, and incoming freshman Holden Geriner. The message he shared felt like an indictment on the staff or at least Davis didn’t believe that he was getting a fair shake at the starting job.

Either way, Davis becomes the first to put his name into the transfer portal since spring football has begun. Last year Auburn was on the receiving end of such a move when Finley left LSU for the Tigers.

