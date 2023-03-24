Auburn is pushing hard for 4-star WR Cameron Coleman

Four-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman is one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2024 recruiting class and the Tigers have made sure he knows that.

While wide receiver coach Marcus Davis and coach Hugh Freeze have kept in constant contact with him, Thursday was his first visit to the Plains since Freeze was hired.

The Phenic City, Alabama product spoke with reporters after the visit and told Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that Auburn is one of three schools recruiting him the hardest.

“That they want me, they need me and I can be the change in this program,” Coleman said of Auburn’s message to him. “It’s exciting knowing that I can come here and change this program around.”

The other two schools are Florida State and Texas A&M.

He is the No. 96 overall player and No. 15 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 6 player from Alabama.

247Sports and On3 are both significantly higher on Coleman than the rest of the recruiting sites. They consider him the No. 21 and No. 20 overall player and a potential five-star, respectively.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder caught 31 passes for 542 yards and six touchdowns as a junior for Central High School last season.

