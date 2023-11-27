Auburn is pushing to flip Georgia commit Micah DeBose

Micah DeBose is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs but the four-star offensive lineman has spent back-to-back weekends on the Plains.

Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton are leading Auburn’s push for the elite 2025 offensive lineman and they are certainly making an impact, he told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente.

“But I feel like if they’re doing that and after the season that they just came off of, they’re going to be good. They’re bringing in some big-time players, too. Perry Thompson, oh my God. This is going to be some trouble. I might hop on the ride too, I can’t lie.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder added that Auburn has a “60-70 percent chance” to flip him from the Bulldogs.

DeBose is the No. 29 overall player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Mobile product is also the No. 4 player from Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire