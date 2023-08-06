Auburn is pursuing a fast-rising 2025 offensive lineman

Auburn football is making waves in the recruiting world, especially within its home state.

So far in the 2024 class, Auburn has snagged 10 recruits from the state of Alabama. Out of those 10, nine are in the top-25. Hugh Freeze and his staff hope to keep that momentum going in 2025, as they are climbing up the ranks for one of the state’s top players for the cycle.

Spencer Dowland, a three-star offensive lineman from Athens, paid a visit to the Plains for Big Cat Weekend and came away impressed with what Auburn had to offer.

“I really enjoyed it,” Dowland said in an interview with Cole Pinkston of On3. “I didn’t really know what to expect, I had never been to anything like this. They told me it would be similar to a junior day, so I expected something like that. It was really good.”

Dowland only has received a ranking from only one outlet, 247Sports, but is receiving interest from several SEC schools such as Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. He has quickly built a bond with offensive line coach Jake Thornton due to their similar backgrounds.

“Not really, none of my family really played sports,” Dowland said. “(Thornton) kind of comes from the same background as me. His parents didn’t really play or get into sports. His options were to go to work or try to get a scholarship. Me and him definitely fit that. Coming from the same background we kind of built that connection.”

Dowland is a 6-6, 290-pound offensive lineman from the 2025 class. He is the No. 37 OT for the cycle and is the No. 20 prospect from the state of Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire