Can Auburn pull off the flip of five-star DL Isaiah Gibson?

Auburn football is no stranger to taking away commits from Power programs. Currently, USC is Hugh Freeze’s top target for poaching talent.

Auburn will welcome two Trojan pledges to campus this weekend for official visits: five-star QB Julian Lewis and three-star RB Daune Morris. Lewis and Morris will be the second and third USC commits to officially visit Auburn this week, joining five-star DL Isaiah Gibson, who wrapped up his trip on Wednesday.

Gibson joined four-star EDGE’s Zion Grady and Javeon Campbell by taking their official visits beginning Monday and departed with plenty to think about. Gibson, who visited Auburn with his mother, said that Freeze made the visit about football and family, which “meant a lot” to him.

In a recent interview with Auburn Undercover, Gibson says that he does not plan on changing his tune with USC, but Auburn is a school that is showing up boldly on his radar.

“I would say is a top school,” Gibson said of Auburn. “A lot of schools are trying to get me to flip, I don’t see myself flipping no time soon but if I were to flip Auburn would be a top school.”

The possibility of flipping Gibson would be massive for Auburn. As it stands, Auburn holds commitments from two defensive linemen: four-star Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, who recently received his fifth star from 247Sports. Adding Gibson would bring stability to Auburn’s defensive front, and would mix well with Jakaleb Faulk, who is set to play EDGE for the Tigers as a member of the 2025 class.

Like so many others, Gibson could return to Auburn for Big Cat weekend in July. That weekend, plus a successful unofficial visit during the season, could make things interesting ahead of December’s signing day.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire