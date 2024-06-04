Auburn provides an ‘eye-opening’ experience for Miami commit Elijah Melendez

The race continues on for many of the nation’s top football recruits as numerous official visits were taken over the weekend. Auburn hosted multiple notable players, trying to make statements that will help head coach Hugh Freeze turn his program around.

One of the players that visited is current Miami commit and four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, who has been committed since December, but is still making visits to other schools.

The Osceola High School (Florida) product made the trip to the Plains joined by his older brother, who felt the same positive sentiment on about the visit.

Melendez has a special feeling about the relationship that he is building with both Freeze and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. The trust is there, and that is important for what he wants as a player.

“Just being around the staff, Coach (DJ) Durkin and Coach Hugh Freeze,” Melendez said in an interview with Auburn Live. “Just building better bonds with them and seeing their plans for me here and being able to trust them. They gained a lot of trust with me this weekend and that really helps a lot.”

The Miami commit is ranked No. 169 in the class of 2025 and the No. 20 linebacker according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also ranked the No. 24 player in the state of Florida.

A flip from Melendez would be a big turn of events for the Auburn. Should he commit, he would join a stout defensive class that already includes four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart, along with fellow Florida native in cornerback Dante Core.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire