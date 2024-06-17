Auburn projected to land a 2025 three-star EDGE

The busiest recruiting weekend of the summer to date has just concluded for Auburn football, and now many of Auburn’s top targets have difficult decisions to make.

One of those visitors was Herbert Scroggins, a three-star EDGE from Savannah, Georgia. Scroggins plans to announce his commitment on June 24 or 25 and will take one more visit before announcing his plans. Where does Auburn stand in Scroggins’ recruitment leading to the important date? Two recruiting experts at 247Sports are confident in the Tigers’ chances to secure his signature.

Anna Adams and Christian Clemente of 247Sports have submitted “crystal ball predictions” in favor of Auburn to land Scroggins with medium confidence. Both predictions come after Scroggins took an official visit to the Plains over the weekend.

Academics are important for Scroggins, and he is looking to find a school that offers a solid balance of academic prestige and athletic success. Over the weekend, he visited Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and came away impressed.

“You can get a good degree here and still play football,” Scroggins said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “I’ve been touring all the ACC schools, I’m a big academic guy, so I’ve been going to Miami, Georgia Tech, North Carolina looking for a good way to football and get a good education. When I went to the engineering center here and saw everything, that clicked.”

In a football sense, Scroggins’ relationship with EDGE coach Josh Aldridge has Auburn trending upward.

“I have an amazing relationship with Coach Aldridge, I love him,” Scroggins said. “Just the coaching staff in general, but Coach Aldridge is a great guy, he knows what he’s talking about and he’s going to recruit the heck out of you. He said I’m that guy, he really wants me and he knows that I fit well in this defense. He said I’m his No. 1 priority.”

Scroggins is set to visit Miami this weekend, and plans to announce his commitment within a week. Miami, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina are the schools to beat for the nation’s No. 36 EDGE from the 2025 cycle.

